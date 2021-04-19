Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.57. 83,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

