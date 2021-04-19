Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 167,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

