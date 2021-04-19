Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.02

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 27289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZLFY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

