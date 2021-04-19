Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.85.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

