Brokers Issue Forecasts for Valero Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.91) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NYSE VLO opened at $72.50 on Monday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,415.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

