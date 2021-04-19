Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $43.80

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 4,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

