Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target at $219.76

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of KSU opened at $257.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

