Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $13.89

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Evolus alerts:

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.