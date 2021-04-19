Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $35.67

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

NVST has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.63. 18,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.