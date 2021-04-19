Brokerages Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Target Price at €18.65

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €18.50 ($21.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.41. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €19.50 ($22.94).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

