Brokerages Expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.