Brokerages Expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252,720 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

