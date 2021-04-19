Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

