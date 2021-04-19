Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAWS. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. Lawson Products has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $60.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

