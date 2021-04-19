Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.65 Million

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce sales of $221.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $997.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,888,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,273,526. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.