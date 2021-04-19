Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. Crocs has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

