Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $4.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the highest is $4.49 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. 1,088,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,227. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

