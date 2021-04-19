Brokerages Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 2,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

