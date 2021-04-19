Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,515. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $131.61. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.