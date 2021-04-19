Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $2.96 EPS

Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings of $2.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $3.08. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $12.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $13.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $14.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 25.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,450,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.