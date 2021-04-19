Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,322,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $49,286,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. 1,784,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,129. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

