Brokerages Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post sales of $219.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $226.36 million. 2U reported sales of $175.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $932.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $927.40 million to $938.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.37. 76,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. 2U has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

