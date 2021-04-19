Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lifted by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,716,000 after buying an additional 343,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after buying an additional 387,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

