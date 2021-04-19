Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE BAK traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 473,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,862. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

