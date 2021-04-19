Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce sales of $659.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $635.70 million and the highest is $698.28 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $680.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.67 million.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $65.62. 1,067,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,098. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

