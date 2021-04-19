Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 159,711 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $265.50 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.84. The company has a market capitalization of $311.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

