Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

