Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $432.56 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $435.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.55 and a 200-day moving average of $387.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

