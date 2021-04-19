Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Buys 484 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $366.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.33 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

