Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,744,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.