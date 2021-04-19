Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $26.38 on Monday. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $705.67 million, a PE ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 24.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.