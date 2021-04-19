BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $701.00

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $60.30 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $701.00 or 0.01227200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00071251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00672545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00040910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.13 or 0.06411116 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,026 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

