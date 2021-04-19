Boosted Finance Price Tops $74.27 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $141,268.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $74.27 or 0.00133410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00280319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00674379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,881.90 or 1.00379270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.44 or 0.00877379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

