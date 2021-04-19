Boise Cascade’s (BCC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

BCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.