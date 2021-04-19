Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $327.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

