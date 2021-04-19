Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,275.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,296.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,097.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,849.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

