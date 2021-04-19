Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $225.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $440.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

