Bogart Wealth LLC Has $57.09 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.82 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $384.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.14 and a 200-day moving average of $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

