Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS opened at $75.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

