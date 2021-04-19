Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

BABA opened at $237.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

