BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.57 and a 200-day moving average of €43.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

