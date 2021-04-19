Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,973. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

