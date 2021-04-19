Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 315,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.16 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

