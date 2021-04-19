BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $811.45 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.