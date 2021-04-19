BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman Sells 1,725 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock stock opened at $811.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.12.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.