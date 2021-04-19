Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.00.

BLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$369,000. Insiders have bought a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $35,049 in the last quarter.

Blackline Safety stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.49. 2,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,999. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$461.42 million and a PE ratio of -40.63.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

