BitDegree Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $932.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

