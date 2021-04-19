BitDegree (BDG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,682.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $2,682.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00071194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00089794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00670952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.73 or 0.06319779 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.