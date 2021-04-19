BitCoal (COAL) Reaches Market Cap of $17,678.75

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $17,678.75 and approximately $267.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00622094 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.