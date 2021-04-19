Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $737.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $372,729.81 and $737.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,994.96 or 0.99870114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.52 or 0.00563383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00401052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.00896895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00133887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,312,232 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

