BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce sales of $42.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.94 million and the highest is $42.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $190.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.76 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

BIGC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 42,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $162.50.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,857,882 shares of company stock worth $110,766,488.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $15,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 201,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 93,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

